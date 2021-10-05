Menu
Robert James Gaubatz
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Robert James Gaubatz

February 26, 1944-October 1, 2021

MASON CITY-Robert James Gaubatz, 77, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa.

Family will hold a Private Celebration of Life.

Bob was born on February 26, 1944, in Pine Bluff, AK, the son of Henry and Rose (Cunningham) Gaubatz. He grew up in Dougherty, IA before moving to Chicago in 1953. Bob was a graduate from St. Francis de Sales Class of 1962. After graduation he was drafted into the Army, serving his nation during the Vietnam War as a staff sergeant in Korea. Following his honorable discharge he joined the workforce in the Chicago area where he then met his wife. In 1969 Bob married Margy Richwine, from this union two daughters were born. In later years, 1975 to be exact, the family moved to Mason City, IA. Bob worked for 30 plus years at LeHigh Cement Company as a foreman and kiln operator, until his retirement in 2006. In his retirement he dedicated his time to prison ministries.

Bob loved music and was a talented dancer, including an appearance on American Bandstand and often sang at church. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed passing his recipes on to others. He enjoyed plants and gardening. He adored his family; especially his grandchildren, and had a beloved Church family as well. His main passion in life, however, was helping others, and witnessing by example. There was nobody to whom Bob would not show love and grace, as Christ calls us all to do.

Those left to cherish memories of Bob are his daughters, Kate (Kevin) Albers, of Krum, TX, and Martha (Scott) Roberts, of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Ashle (Taylor) Westbrook, Connor, Ryanne, and Delaney Albers, Hannah (Landis) McIlroy, and Carson Roberts; former spouse, Margy Elin; siblings, Pat (Gordon) MacDonald, of Mokena, IL, Rosemary Janssen, of Mason City, IA, Evelyn Slonczewski, of Mason City, IA, and David (Cindy Johnson) Gaubatz, of Clear Lake, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and his beloved Church family.

Bob is preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Tom Gaubatz; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 5, 2021.
I just learned of Bob's passing. He was a wonderful gentleman and one of my best dancing partners. We spoke occasionally always comparing notes on taking care of our Mother's. May he suffer no more and now Rest In Peace
Camillr
Friend
December 27, 2021
I just found out about Bob's passing. So sorry to hear this. I have many fond memories of time spent with my friend back on the East Side. My condolences to the entire Gaubatz family. Joan Quigg
Joan Quigg
November 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Take care all of you. <3
Gloria Evanoff
October 5, 2021
