Robert J. Lind

June 29, 1938-December 7, 2021

Robert J. Lind, 83 of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Willowbrook Drive with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Bob's honor.

Robert Jerome Lind was born June 29, 1938 in Kandiyohi, MN the son of Andrew and Myrtle (Carlson) Lind. After graduating from Willmar High School, he married Ruth Blomquist in 1957 and the couple was blessed with four children: Rick, Patti, Steve and Kurt. The family made their home in Mason City, and the couple later separated. For many years Bob operated Bob's Gulf Gas Station, later working as a Terminal Manager for Dahleen and then the Standard Gas Station. In his retirement Bob drove school bus for the Mason City Schools and looked forward to taking the kids to their sporting events.

Over the years Bob enjoyed the outdoors and camping trips. Along with his companion, Gwen, the two looked forward to time spent with their friends. He was a longtime Hawkeye fan and looked forward to watching the Mohawks play all over the area. For many years Bob was a member of the River City Barber Shop Chorus. Bob lived his life on his terms and took each day at its fullest. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Mason City.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Patti (Bob) Kratz of Oakland, Arkansas, Steve (Nancy) Lind of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Kurt (Pam) Lind of Mason City; grandchildren, Tyler (Andrea) Lind, Brittany (Nick) Sorenson, and Ryan (Morgan) Lind; great-grandchildren, Carson and Olive Lind, a Sorenson baby boy on the way, and Easton Lind; brothers, Burton (Darlene) Lind, Gaylord (Jackie) Lind, and Roger (Debra) Lind; a treasured 'better half', Gwen Smith of Mason City and her children, Tom (Jeralyn) Smith of Melrose, Iowa, Deb (Asif) Nadarevic of West Des Moines, Iowa, Dr. Dan Smith and Dr. Mike Tully of Minneapolis Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his son, Richard Lind; a great-granddaughter, Lucy Lind; parents, Andrew and Myrtle Lind; brothers, Kenneth (Ramona) Lind and Marlyn (Joann) Lind; two infant brothers and an infant sister; and a sister-in-law, Sharolyn Lind.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com