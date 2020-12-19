Robert "Bob" E. Pals

February 25, 1929 - December 18, 2020

CLEAR LAKE-Robert "Bob" E. Pals, 91 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Rockwell Care Center in Rockwell, IA.

A service for Robert will be held in the summer of 2021 and inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Robert Eugene Pals was born February 25, 1929 to Fred and Helen (Lundin) Pals in Chicago, IL. He grew up around Meservey, IA until his family then moved to Rush City, MN. Later, Bob moved to Clear Lake, IA where he began to work at the Great Lakes Pipeline (later Williams Pipeline and now Magellan) until his retirement 44 years later.

In 1949 Bob married Lois D. Davis in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To them were born two children, Randy D. Pals and Sally Pals.

Bob's favorite pastimes were hunting, enjoying the activity on Clear Lake, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins! But, most of all, Bob enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Lois D. Pals; a son, Randy (Judy) Pals; a daughter Sally (Jerry) Witt; grandchildren, Josh Witt, Justin Witt, Jessica McDonald, Jill Oulman, Casey Oulman, Keri Oulman, and Kelly Geerlings; a great-grandson and two great-granddaughters; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com