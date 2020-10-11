Robert W. Toole

MASON CITY-Robert W. Toole, 84, of Mason City, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family graveside service will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield, Iowa. Memorials may directed to the family of Robert Toole. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

