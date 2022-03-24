Roberta L. Cooper

MASON CITY-Roberta L. Cooper, 91, of Mason City passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Praise Community Church, 11 2nd Street NW, Mason City, IA with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood- St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Praise Community Church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com