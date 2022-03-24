Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta L. Cooper
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Roberta L. Cooper

MASON CITY-Roberta L. Cooper, 91, of Mason City passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Praise Community Church, 11 2nd Street NW, Mason City, IA with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood- St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Praise Community Church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.