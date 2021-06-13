Robin Rae Scheppler

February 8, 1966-May 17, 2021

KIMBALL-Robin Rae Scheppler, formerly of Rudd, Iowa passed away of natural causes at her home in Kimball, MN. Robin was born February 8, 1966, the daughter of Robert and Carolyn (Salsbury) Scheppler. Robin grew up on the family farm near Rockwell with her brothers Andrew (Kimberly) Scheppler, Khristopher (Amy) Scheppler, and John Scheppler. She fell in love with horses and spent many years learning, showing, and riding. After graduating from Rockwell-Swaledale High School in 1984, she went on to attend The Original La James College of Cosmetology and later opened and operated her own salon in Rudd. After some time, Robin went back to her love of horses and began to train and show horses for several farms and also taught 4H members and other youth to care for and ride horses.

Robin was the mother of James Robert (Jess) Ockenfels, Korissa Hormann, Kayleigh Hormann, Elias (Kimberley) Hormann. Grandmother to Jacey, Justin, & James Ockenfels, Noah Hormann, and Kylor Scheppler. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ray and Edna Salsbury and George and Caroline Scheppler.

A celebration of life will be held June 20 at 2:30pm, Zion Lutheran Church, 805 East Main Street, Rockford, IA.