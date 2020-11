Rodney A. Fuller

Clear Lake – Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be canceled this weekend and rescheduled to a later date. His family thank friends for their kind thoughts and prayers.

