Rodney Vellinga

Mr. Rodney Vellinga, age 100, of Orange City, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his son's home in Lamy, New Mexico.

There will be a private family service on Saturday, October 31, at 1:30pm, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Mark Vellinga will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Arrangements are the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.

You are invited to send a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
