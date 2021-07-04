Roger Ames

September 15, 1935-June 25, 2021

MASON CITY-Roger Ames, 85 of Mason City, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Public Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple Street, Sheffield. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Please wear Hawkeye clothing or colors to the visitation in Roger's honor.

Roger Dean Ames was born September 15, 1935 at Swaledale, a son of Lloyd Ames and Ethel (Ransom-Long) Ames. Roger was raised in the Swaledale area by his parents and step-parents Ed Ransom and Lucille Ames. He attended country school and Swaledale High School, while working on the family farm.

On February 13, 1955 Roger was united in marriage with Leona Mae Schoning at the Sheffield Methodist Church. This union was blessed with three children.

Roger worked for Coca-Cola then Midland Coop before working at the Portland Coop. He later became manager of the Farmers Coop in Mason City until his retirement. In retirement he worked part time in maintenance at First Citizens Bank in Mason City and for a few seasons with Leona, he managed the Rockwell Linn Grove Golf and Country Club.

Roger was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City. He is well remembered attending the North Iowa Fair with his brother Bob every year to show cattle. He coached Little League baseball for many years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball in church leagues and as an avid Hawkeye fan watching football and basketball games. He also followed the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed playing cards at the Rockwell American Legion with his brother, nephew and friends. His two grandchildren were the light of his life and he was so proud of both of them.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Leona; son: Michael Ames, Mason City; daughter: Kimmy (Jim) Moritz, Tampa, FL; son: Rodney (Theresa) Ames, Mason City; grandchildren: Alyssa Ames, West Des Moines and Pierce Ames, Travis AFB, CA; brother Jerry (Barb) Ames, Mason City; half sister: Barb Ames-Havill, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and step parents; siblings Robert, Charlotte, Francis, Gladyce, Dale, William and sister Marjorie in infancy.

Memorials may be directed to the Family of Roger Ames, 667 Briarstone Drive, Unit 1, Mason City, IA 50401.