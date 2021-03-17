Roger W. Anderson

JOICE-Roger W. Anderson age 87 of rural Joice, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday at the church.

Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, rural Emmons, Minnesota.

