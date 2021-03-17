Menu
Roger W. Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Roger W. Anderson

JOICE-Roger W. Anderson age 87 of rural Joice, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday at the church.

Face coverings are encouraged and social distancing practices are also encouraged.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Schott Funeral Homes website Saturday afternoon. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Roger Anderson's picture, and from his obit page, click on the "tribute wall" tab to find the webcast link.

Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, rural Emmons, Minnesota.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
201 Franke St., Joice, IA
Mar
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church
201 Franke St., Joice, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
