Roger Warren Bang
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Roger Warren Bang

MASON CITY-Roger Warren Bang, 72, of Mason City, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home with his wife Peggy by his side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 24, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
