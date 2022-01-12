Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Henry Flatness
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Ronald Henry Flatness

October 3, 1932-January 10, 2022

Ronald Henry Flatness, 89, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa at MercyOne Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30am, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 11:30am on Friday, prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran Church. Face masks are required to be worn within the church.

Ron was born on October 3, 1932 to Henry and Alpha (Aamodt) Flatness and grew up in Mason City, IA. After graduating High School, Ron enlisted in the United States Air Force and deployed to Japan and Korea during the Korean War. He continued to serve his country in the Air Force Reserves for 17 years, and was employed as a steam fitter at Armour Packing Plant for 32 years.

On June 3, 1956, Ron married Ragna Annette Mentink at Trinity Lutheran Church. They lived in Mason City and raised their three boys, Mark, Bruce, and Charlie.

Those left to cherish memories of Ron are his wife of 65 years, Ragna of Ankeny, IA; his children Mark (Josie) of Ankeny, IA, Bruce (Lori) of Scottsdale, AZ, Charlie (Ann) of Ankeny, IA; his grandchildren Derek Flatness, Jamie Flatness, Vanessa (David) Boone, Ashley (Casey) Pothour, Leah (Nick) Davis, Tanner Flatness, Jacob (Chandler Carey), Alexandra (Shane) Connelly, Sydney Flatness, and two great grandchildren, Ainsley and Daniel.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alpha and parents-in-law Louis and Jenny Mentink; and his sister, DeLoris (Allen) Low; as well as numerous other relatives.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
IA
Jan
14
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mark, Josie and family. I am so very sorry for the recent loss of your father and grandfather. May God`s love surround you and precious memories comfort you at this difficult time. Your friend, Edra
Edra Fouts
Friend
January 27, 2022
Scott Havens
January 13, 2022
I have been thinking of Ron all week. So sorry to hear he passed. He has been a friend since I was a little kid. He was a great man
Deanna Koch Friederich
January 12, 2022
Athletico Physical Therapy
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results