Ronald Kindwall
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
1302 Hill Ave
Spirit Lake, IA

Ronald Kindwall

October 24, 1935-December 15, 2021

A funeral service for Ronald Kindwall, 86, of Spirit Lake, will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake. Burial will be at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit Ron's favorite charities.

Ronald went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 15, 2021. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, from complication of acute myeloid leukemia.

Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Spirit Lake, IA
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Spirit Lake, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
