Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald E. Prelip
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Ronald E. Prelip

KANAWHA-Ronald E. Prelip, 71, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home.

No services will be held.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211


Published by Globe Gazette on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Britt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am very sorry to hear of Ron's passing. I have known him since 3rd grade when my family moved to Kanawha. I remember Ron sharing science projects for "Show and Tell" in grade school. He was very interested in science. He was a kind soul. And I remember his mom, who also was very kind.....RIP Ron.......
Terryl Larson Hyzer
School
July 10, 2021
To the Family of Ronald Prelip- Sorry for your loss! We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Wishing you comfort and peace always. Sherri & Roland
Sherri & Roland Kinseth
Family
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results