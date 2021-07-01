To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am very sorry to hear of Ron's passing. I have known him since 3rd grade when my family moved to Kanawha. I remember Ron sharing science projects for "Show and Tell" in grade school. He was very interested in science. He was a kind soul. And I remember his mom, who also was very kind.....RIP Ron.......
Terryl Larson Hyzer
School
July 10, 2021
To the Family of Ronald Prelip- Sorry for your loss! We are thinking of you during this difficult time. Wishing you comfort and peace always. Sherri & Roland