Ronda "Deeann" Grant Lloyd

November 14, 1960-February 22, 2021

MASON CITY-Ronda "Deeann" Grant Lloyd, 60, tragically passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in her Mason City home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. A Celebration of her life will follow at the Willow Run Lounge, 2781 4th St SW, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA

Deeann was born on November 14, 1960, the daughter of Raymond and Revena "Vinnie" (Watkins) Grant of Dubuque, IA. She raised her children in Brownwood, TX, until moving to Mason City in the early 90's. On March 21, 2020 Deeann and her longtime partner Scott Lloyd, were able to get married at the new Mason City Multipurpose Arena. For a short period of time, Deeann and Scott worked together at the Arena, driving the zamboni and helping where they could.

Many people will remember Deeann for her talent of singing and playing guitar. She truly loved music and the joy that it brought people. Her second family at the Willow Run Lounge will recall her karaoke skills and energetic personality. She often enjoyed spending time at parks in Dubuque, going to casinos, and enjoying what the earth has to offer. Deeann unconditionally loved her husband Scott.

Those left to cherish memories of Deeann are her husband; children, Shannon (Scott) Jarvis, Michael (Jessica) Bergman, Amanda Goblirsch, Alvin Kite and Cecil Kite; grandchildren, Raven Bergman, Jayden Jarvis, Tray Bergman, Samantha Devine, Lori Maples, Dallas Kite, Trevin Silke, Ava Anderson, Joshua Kite, Joseph Kite, Matthew Kite, Emmanuel Kite and Isaiah Kite; her mother, Revena "Vinnie" Grant; siblings, Chris Grant, and Richard (Kathy) Grant; nieces and nephews, Abby, Mason, Kelly, Adam, Dallas and Riley.

Deeann is preceded in death by her son Randy Kite, granddaughter, Kylie Kite, and her father.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com