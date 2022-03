Rosena (Rosie) Boehm Nerdig

BUFFALO CENTER-Rosena (Rosie) Boehm Nerdig, age 90, of Buffalo Center, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at The First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Greeting with family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service.