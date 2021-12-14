Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosie Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Rosie Nelson

ROCKWELL-Rosie Nelson, 91, of Rockwell passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Rockwell Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, IA
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, IA
Dec
17
Burial
Memorial Park Cemetery
Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.