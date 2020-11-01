Ruth Arlene O'Donnell

July 6, 1931-October 29, 2020

MASON CITY-Ruth Arlene (Hagen) O'Donnell, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City, IA.

As per her wishes her body was cremated.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30am, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, 1224 S Washington Ave, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sid Bohls.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Those planning on expressions of sympathy may wish to consider Cannonball 457 Locomotive in Mason City, or a Humane Society.

Ruth was born July 6, 1931, the daughter of Fred and Hazel (Curtis) Hagen of Rockwell, IA. She attended Country School until the age of twelve when she and her father moved to Mason City. Ruth was a graduate of Mason City High School, in the Class of 1949. She worked as a secretary for 35 years at Mohawk Advertising, ending with a job at Elderbridge Agency. On October 16, 1953, Ruth married James O' Donnell, to this union two children were born.

In Ruth's life she enjoyed many things with her husband of 65 years, Jim, including volunteering, taking walks, spending time with grandchildren, neighbors, and traveling. She was a life member of the VFW 733 Auxiliary, as well as an active member of St. James Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish memories of Ruth are her children, Kirk O'Donnell, of Bainbridge Island, WA, Sue (Jeff) Heitland, of Oelwein, IA; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Heitland, of Bainbridge Island, WA, Jennifer (David) McCready, of Waterloo, IA; along with numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James; her parents; siblings, Walt (Viv) Hagen,and Al (Monica) Hagen; aunt and uncle, Bill and Augusta Bergman.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372