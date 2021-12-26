Menu
Ruth L. Haddix
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Ruth L (Page) Haddix

July 26, 1925-December 16, 2021

Ruth L (Page) Haddix, 96, went home to glory on December 16, 2021, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Joshua S. Milam officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00am at the funeral home. Family kindly encourages that masks are worn to all events.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason, IA
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
Ruth was a sweet, caring and loving person who was not only an inspiration to our family but who was loved by everyone that she encountered. She lived her life according to Gods teachings and was very active not only within her congregation but within the community as well. There was no one in Manly or Mason City that didn't know Ruth and her twin sister Ruby. To KNOW them was to LOVE them and how very fortunate we all were to have them in our lives. To live on this Earth for 96 years is truly a blessing and I thank God each and every day for the time that we had with Ruth. May deepest condolences to her daughter, Marilyn, her brother-in-law Willis, her niece, Ruth Ann and the rest of our extended family during this very difficult time! My Mom (Jeanette), my brothers (Dwain and Kurt) and I send our love and our deepest sympathy! God Bless you all!
Alanda Crawford
December 29, 2021
The Gillespie family
December 29, 2021
She was like an angel on earth and now in heaven. Rest In Peace.
Judy and Greg Johnson
December 28, 2021
Such good memories of her family, love to all from your friend!
Audrey Huff
December 26, 2021
