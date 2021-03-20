Ruth Ann Rick

February 22 , 1935-March 15, 2021

MASONCITY-Ruth Ann Rick, 86, of Mason City, went to be with Our Heavenly Father Monday March 15, 2021 while at Mercyone North Iowa, Mason City.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday March 27, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Ruth Ann was born February 22, 1935 in Rockford, Iowa, daughter of Lester and Alma (Mathews) Krukow. Ruthie was in the graduating class of 1953 of Rockford High School and grew up on her parent's farm in rural Rockford, IA.

After high school Ruthie wore many hats: homemaker, baker, seamstress, gardener, caretaker, custodial engineer for businesses and homes, and courier, but the most important was Mother and Grandmother. She was a strong, independent woman with a kind and loving heart, a twinkle in her eye, and a beautiful smile. Mom gave the best Hugs and was always ready with an "I Love You More", and as we like to say she "adopted into the family" the many friends in her life. Ruthie had an adventurous soul and loved to travel, whether a quick road trip close to home or an extended road trip or a cruise, she explored as far north as Alaska , south to San Diego and east to Cape Cod. She also journeyed to different venues across the country to attend music concerts. She loved lighthouses and found many on both coasts of this country, along with finding and riding steam locomotives. Ruthie grew to appreciate steam locomotives through her volunteer work at The Iowa Trolley Park and from one of her "adopted family" Stan. She loved riding with the Trolley Park's 4th of July float each year waving her miniature American flag and smiling at all along the parade route, then going to the picnic with family after. The Trolley Park has small hand crank cars for kids that are taken to special events and Ruthie loved watching over the little ones as they rode the miniature rails. Ruth was a Hawkeye and Vikings fan, cheering on the football teams, along with Hawkeye basketball.

Ruth will be cherished in loving memory by her children; Pam (Anthony) State of Troutdale,OR, Brad (Marlene) Rick, Stan Rick, Chris (Keith) Funk, and Sue Duda all of Mason City, many grandchildren and serveral great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sister-in laws: Joyce (Gerald) Krukow and Mary (Lewis) Rick, and many family and friends.

Ruth Ann has been welcomed into Heaven by all those who went before including her husband Everett L. Rick, sons: Tom and Danny Rick, her parents, and brothers: Charles and Gerald Krukow.

Mom has gone with the Angels in Heaven who she loved.

