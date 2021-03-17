Sandra Lee Abrams

September 15, 1961-March 11, 2021

FOREST CITY-Sandra Lee Abrams passed away at her home in Forest City on March 11. She was born on September 15th, 1961, to Spence Jr. and Janice Abrams. A service for family and close friends of the family will be held at First Baptist Church in Forest City on March 18th at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Janice Abrams; her son and daughter-in-law, Travis & April Holtan; her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie & Lukas Wooge; her sons, Joshua Holtan and Michael Holtan (all of Forest City, Iowa); 12 grandchildren--Emma, Shad, Jadyn, Lilly, Grant, Calvin, Grady, Kashden, Willow, Wesden, Jagger, and Maeby; and her sisters and brothers--Floyd & Vicki Jefson, Tim Abrams, Kevin & Julie Pals, Pam & Dan Moore, and Steve & Val Abrams. Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter Emily, her father Spence Abrams Jr., and several grandparents, aunts & uncles, and cousins. We know she is at peace with her Savior.