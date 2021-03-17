Menu
Sandra Lee Abrams
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Sandra Lee Abrams

September 15, 1961-March 11, 2021

FOREST CITY-Sandra Lee Abrams passed away at her home in Forest City on March 11. She was born on September 15th, 1961, to Spence Jr. and Janice Abrams. A service for family and close friends of the family will be held at First Baptist Church in Forest City on March 18th at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Janice Abrams; her son and daughter-in-law, Travis & April Holtan; her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie & Lukas Wooge; her sons, Joshua Holtan and Michael Holtan (all of Forest City, Iowa); 12 grandchildren--Emma, Shad, Jadyn, Lilly, Grant, Calvin, Grady, Kashden, Willow, Wesden, Jagger, and Maeby; and her sisters and brothers--Floyd & Vicki Jefson, Tim Abrams, Kevin & Julie Pals, Pam & Dan Moore, and Steve & Val Abrams. Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter Emily, her father Spence Abrams Jr., and several grandparents, aunts & uncles, and cousins. We know she is at peace with her Savior.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church in Forest City
IA
Mar
18
Service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church in Forest City
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
she was my comedy buddy and I loved her as such. She was kind and helpful and funny. She adored her family. I did not know she lived in Iowa. I thought she lived in Capitola, Ca. There is a large number of comics who love her in the bay area. She and her husband gave me a ride to our gig at the Wharf in San Francisco. She gave me one punchline in class and when I use it I will do it in her honor. A lite is gone from our communuty. She loved her sons so much. I loved her Mother jokes. Gail Jones
Gail Jones
Friend
May 6, 2021
Dear Nieces and nephews, We were sorry and shocked to hear of Sandy's death. We express our love and sympathy as you have had such a hard year.
Arlee & Janice
March 19, 2021
We r sorry for there loss
Courtney
March 17, 2021
