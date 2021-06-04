Menu
Sandra L. Hennick
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Sandra L. Hennick

March 31, 1939-December 8, 2020

COTTAGE GROVE, WI-Sandra L. Hennick, age 81, of Madison formerly of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living, Cottage Grove, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church YouTube page. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711, in Sandra's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Sandra Lee Hennick was born on March 31, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Selmer and Verna (Nehls) Grosland.

Sandra graduated from Mason City High School in 1957. She married Ronald Hennick on August 24, 1957. Sandra worked in medical records for the department of veterans affairs, retiring from the veterans hospital on March 31, 2001.

Sandra loved to read and was an amazing cook. She was very active in church. Sandra enjoyed traveling and one of her highlights was her trip to Europe. She loved spending time with her family, especially her

grandchildren and her beloved dog, Dot. Sandra was fascinated with her family history and loved doing genealogy.

Sandra is survived by her three sons, Mark Hennick, Doug (Tammy) Hennick and Lee (Victoria) Hennick; four grandchildren, Terah Hennick, Ian Hennick, Espen Hennick and Samuel Hennick; two brothers, Darrell Grosland and Ronald (Ada) Grosland; and sister, Darlene Fountas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents; and

brother-in-law, Nick Fountas.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
IA
Jun
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
213 N Pennsylvania Ave, IA
