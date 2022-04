Sandra L. Hennick

March 31, 1939-December 8, 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa/COTTAGE GROVE, Wisconsin. - Sandra L. Hennick, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Drumlin Reserve. She was born on March 31, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Selmer and Verna (Nehls) Grosland.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

