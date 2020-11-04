Sandra K. Schlichting

Sandra "Sandi" Kay Schlichting, 73, of Clear Lake, IA was called to heaven after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family at home, on October 31, 2020, which was the same day her father William entered heaven 16 years prior. Her mother, Dorothy, passed on October 30th of the same year.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 125 E State Street, Mason City. Reverend Jim Bringman and Reverend Ron Stein will be officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes