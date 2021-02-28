Menu
Sandra Sharp
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

Sandra Sharp

February 21, 1940 - February 26, 2021

MASON CITY - Sandra Sharp, 81, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her daughter's home in Mason City after a brief battle with cancer.

Sandra's family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A private family inurnment will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

The daughter of Harry and Marian Andersen, Sandra was born February 21, 1940 in Mason City. She attended Mason City High School and graduated among the class of 1958.

For many years Sandra welcomed children into her home as a daycare provider. She was blessed to care for countless youngsters throughout the years and watch them grow into the adults they are today.

Sandra was always busy in the kitchen, whether it be baking or cooking, family and friends alike came to look forward to her weekly treats and usually left with a pie, cake, or cookies to take home to their own families. She loved getting together for morning coffee with friends and most recently enjoyed her morning cup shared with beloved family.

Sandra was a faithful member of Epiphany Parish Catholic Church and previously served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are daughters, Dawn (Jim) Merrick and Lisa Pattschull; grandchildren, Meagan and her significant other, Joe, and her daughter, Baylee, and Parker and his significant other, Jennifer; siblings, Tomyas (Carol) Andersen, Marsha Balek and her significant other, Jim, and Melode Balek and her significant other, Howard; special aunt, Shirley Andersen; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Harry Dean; and brother in law, Pat Balek.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, Lisa, Parker and family. During the past several years, pre-pandemic, we had quite a few chance meetings with your mother at the Trianon Hotel in Bonita Springs, FL. She always shared a recollection of school-age times when my son and yours spent a lot of time together. Our sincere sympathy.
Julie Birkedal
March 12, 2021
I all ready miss you a lot sister!!
Marsha Balek
March 11, 2021
Sandy was my babysitter as a child and even as an adult she remembered me. if I'd see her out and about she would say hi honey and give me a big hug. My sympathy to her family she was a wonderful person
Ashley wood (stone)
March 5, 2021
I loved this lady. She always greeted you with a smile and great conversation. Did some walking together at the YMCA. Sympathy to the family and Marsha that I know.
Valora
March 4, 2021
Sandy was a wonderful person and a very special babysitter to Kati. She always had a smile on her face and a hug to give. She will be dearly missed. Hugs to you Lisa and Dawn and to your families.
'David & Twila Wubben
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Sandy was a great person and will be missed Rest in peace my friend
Meredith
February 28, 2021
I will miss you very much. Didn't live here very long but you were so nice to me! Judy Apt 18 Three Links
Judy
Friend
February 28, 2021
Julie Terlisner and family
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sandy´s family. I share some fun memories with her, her parents, and sisters from years past.
Don Elsbury
February 28, 2021
In the few short years that we got to know Sandy ( Red), as she was affectionately known here, we enjoyed her "piss & vinegar" personality as my husband always teased her. She had a vast amount of endless energy. We always appreciated the yummy baked goods that she would often drop off at our door. We'll miss you. Prayers & peace to her family & many friends.
Cheryl & Marvin Malek
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Sandy Sharp's family and friends. Sandy always greeted us a smile every time we seen here at the apartment complex. She always called us the sweetest couple. We are going to miss her alot.
Ken & Virginia Baumann
February 28, 2021
