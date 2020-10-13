Scott H. Marth

November 14, 1953 - October 10, 2020

Nora Springs - Scott H. Marth, 66, of Nora Springs, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, following a long courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 10:30am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, with Chaplin Art Zewart officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, on behalf of the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

He was born on November 14, 1953 to loving parents Harold and Patricia (Hubbard) Marth and raised on a farm east of Rockford. Cherished memories growing up were snowmobiling, watching airplanes, and being an amazing big brother that was easy to talk to.

On April 20, 1974 he was united in marriage to Denise Jermeland. They enjoyed riding snowmobiles and motorcycles, country music, biking, golf and travel.

After graduating from high school he started working with White Farm in Charles City, moved on to Northwestern Cement, and retired after 28 1/2 years with the Mason City School System in 2014.

Scott had the biggest heart and a beaming smile that showed his love and adoration for his wife, kids, grandkids and dogs. He was the most genuine and kind person you could ever meet. His wife will miss her copilot on the many family road trips from track meets, Twins games, amusement parks, and zoos. Loved visiting Hawaii, California wine country and Mexico.

He never missed his kids and grandkids games and school functions. Had a love for ice cream, flying on airplanes, John Deere tractors, bike rides, hiking, car racing and nature Scott is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Patricia Marth. He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Denise; two children, Jamie (Matt) Greiman and Jeff (Laura) Marth; three grandchildren, Ty, Jaren and Ellyse; two sisters, Pat (Buck) Lambertson and Tamara (Gary) Schubert; brother in-law Dennis Jermeland; sister in-law Diane (Marlin) Deike, Aunt & Uncle Janet and Wayne Rawley, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love -Mother Theresa

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, Iowa. 50458. Colonialchapels.com