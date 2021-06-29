Menu
Scott R. McCormick
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, IA

Scott R. McCormick

CLARION-Scott R. McCormick, 61, of Clarion passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home in Clarion.

Funeral services for Scott McCormick will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East , Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Jul
1
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East PO Box 363, Clarion, IA
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
