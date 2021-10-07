Menu
Scott T. Oleson
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, IA

Scott T. Oleson

MASON CITY-Scott T. Oleson, 41, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home in Mason City.

Memorial services for Scott Oleson will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Dows.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Dows Community Center.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dows Community Center
119 East Ellsworth Street, Dows, IA
Oct
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dows Community Center
119 East Ellsworth Street, Dows, IA
I remember Scott always had a good attitude and was always helpful when I worked with him at Menards. I wish his family comfort in this hard time. I'll miss seeing you, Chester. -Frosty
Jess Frana
Work
October 13, 2021
Scott was the nicest son- n - law I had. He proposed to my daughter Amy at Menards- years ago. He gave his car to Dominic- his stepson- weeks ago. We all will miss you- May God be with you
Kathy Gauger
October 7, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We will miss you "Chester"
Nick and Jess Kudej
Work
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We shared Scott's early years at school and visits with him at Menards. My sympathy to all of his family.
Linda Blau
October 7, 2021
I had Scott as a middle school student at CAL. He was always such a respectful kind young man. When I saw him at Menards he was so friendly. My dearest sympathies to his family on their loss of someone so young. Mrs Schaefer
Mrs. Mardy Schaefer
October 7, 2021
