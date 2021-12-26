Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott M. Soldwisch
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Scott M. Soldwisch

Scott M. Soldwisch, 49 of Forest City, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Scott's photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be held in Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Scott Soldwisch memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 S Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schott Funeral Home - Forest City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God Bless
Edasilva
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results