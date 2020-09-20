Sharon A. Shook

(1947-2020)

Clear Lake – Sharon Ann Shook, 72, of Clear Lake, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Sharon's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to Sharon's family for a special memorial in her memory.

Sharon was born November 8, 1947, the daughter of Arthur and Lawisa (Brady) Strommen in Forest City. She married Larry Shook on January 20, 1968, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

A graduate of Forest City High School, Sharon earned a degree from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She worked at Unisys and Kum & Go for most of her career before retiring.

Sharon enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, cooking, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry Shook of Clear Lake; three children, Neil (Cami Dixon) Shook, Julie (Shane) Muth and Cory (Todd Cryer) Shook; two grandchildren, Kyla and Kyan Muth; and siblings, Bob Olson, Dennis Strommen and Jon McCorkle.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.