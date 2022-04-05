Sharon Bechtum

February 11, 1936-March 31, 2022

Sharon Bechtum, 86 of Osage Iowa died peacefully holding her husbands hand of 63 years on March 31, 2022. She was born to Don and Doris Hemmer of Austin on February 11, 1936. She graduated from high school there. In 1958, she met and married Robert Bechtum. Together they worked at many business ventures, traveled to many places and met alot of friends along the way. They had 3 daughters, Kim Tillotson (Dave), Lynne Salcido (Franlk), and Laurie Hoines (Al). They also have 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.