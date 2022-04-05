Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Bechtum

Sharon Bechtum

February 11, 1936-March 31, 2022

Sharon Bechtum, 86 of Osage Iowa died peacefully holding her husbands hand of 63 years on March 31, 2022. She was born to Don and Doris Hemmer of Austin on February 11, 1936. She graduated from high school there. In 1958, she met and married Robert Bechtum. Together they worked at many business ventures, traveled to many places and met alot of friends along the way. They had 3 daughters, Kim Tillotson (Dave), Lynne Salcido (Franlk), and Laurie Hoines (Al). They also have 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.