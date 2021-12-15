Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon L. Kropman
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Sharon L. Kropman

MASON CITY-Sharon L. Kropman, 70, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Adas Israel Synagogue, 620 North Adams. A visitation will be held a half hour prior to service time on Monday. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Sharon Kropman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
620 N Adams Ave, Mason City
Dec
20
Visitation
10:30a.m.
620 N Adams Ave, Mason City
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Elliot and David...I am so sorry to hear about Sharon. I think the last time I saw everyone was about 25 years ago when we had a 60th anniversary party for my parents, Anne and Walter Salsman, and you brought your folks to St. Louis for the party. Mason City always brought a smile to my mother's face, and we had good memories. She is now resting in peace with your parents. By the way, I was the flower girl at your parents' wedding.
Cousin Suzie (Salsman) Shoub
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results