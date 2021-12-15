Dear Elliot and David...I am so sorry to hear about Sharon. I think the last time I saw everyone was about 25 years ago when we had a 60th anniversary party for my parents, Anne and Walter Salsman, and you brought your folks to St. Louis for the party. Mason City always brought a smile to my mother's face, and we had good memories. She is now resting in peace with your parents. By the way, I was the flower girl at your parents' wedding.

Cousin Suzie (Salsman) Shoub Family December 27, 2021