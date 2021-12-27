Our beloved Sharon Kay Norman Williams, 75, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away December 17, 2021, with her family by her side.





Sharon, born on May 10, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa, was the late daughter of Tom S. Norman, Sr. and Anna B. Cain Norman. She was affectionately known as "Grammie" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and "Kay Kay" by her friends. She graduated from East High School in 1964 and married the late Benjamin Williams, Sr. on December 14, 1968. They had three sons together, whom she is survived by: Ben Williams, Jr., Dion Williams, and Dana Williams, all of Waterloo, Iowa.





Sharon worked for the Girl Scouts of America, Waterloo Community Schools, Pathways, and the Iowa Workforce Development, retiring in 2010. She was a founding member of Ambassadors for Christ Church in Waterloo, Iowa and a Mother of the Church. She loved her Church family and loved being involved in Church activities. She sang in the Church's choir and participated in the Carpenter's Ministry.





She was a terrific mother, a kind soul, a great listener, and a source of positivity. She loved to laugh. She made everyone who crossed her path feel welcomed and supported. She was immensely proud of her family and loved spending time with them. She was a mentor and second mother to many people in the community. She was thoughtful and always called to check on elders in our community. She passed along her love of life and appreciation for community to anyone who met her. She has blessed her family and friends with a full legacy of beautiful memories.





She is survived by her three loving sons; seven grandchildren: Taylor Williams, Lathan Williams, Amari Williams, Traineil Williams, Dalyn (Culp) Williams, Benjamin Gabriel Williams, III and Jayden Williams; five great-grandchildren: Jordan Williams, Chanel Williams, Malia Williams, Alaina Williams, Ramiyah Williams; two brothers: Thomas Norman, Jr. of Bettendorf, and Gerald (Angelique) Norman of Jacksonville, FL; and three sisters: Gale Bell of El Sobrante, CA, Janet Jackson of West Hartford, CT, and Valerie (Silas Jr.) Baskerville of Round Lake, IL. And a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving parents.





Mom is now at peace, and we take comfort in knowing she is surrounded by eternal love. We are grateful and blessed to have experienced her love and to have had the joy to know and love her back. She was and always will be immensely treasured.





The Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Locke Funeral Services, located at 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Locke Funeral Services. The Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 1:30pm - 2:00pm at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, located at 3669 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa.





The family is accepting flowers and they can be sent to Locke Funeral Services, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 27, 2021.