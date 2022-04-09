Sheilah Hyde

December 21, 1933-April 8, 2022

Sheilah Hyde, daughter of John and Connie (Young) Lynch was born on December 21, 1933 in London, England. She received her education at a private boarding school. She later attended college, studying business and nursing. In 1953 she moved to Vancouver, Canada and was employed in a hospital. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Dale Hyde, who was in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Astoria, Oregon. In 1956, they moved to his home state of Iowa and settled on a farm south of Fertile, raising a large family. She later moved to Forest City and then relocated to Urbandale, returning to Forest City this past year due to declining health.

Sheilah enjoyed art, music, traveling, writing letters to relatives in England and Ireland, and watching tennis tournaments. She was a gifted piano player, having played by ear since she was four years old. Sheilah played piano for many years in north Iowa at dining establishments, nursing homes, and senior centers. Her family and friends were very important to her.

She is survived by four daughters; Delia Hyde of Austin, TX; Donna (Charles) Reed of Yachats, OR; June (Kevin) Lackore of Forest City; Jamie (Brett) Hewlett of Colorado Springs, CO; one son, Brian Patrick Hyde of Fertile; eleven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a sister; an infant daughter, Debra; two sons, Michael and Jeffrey; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Gisel.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date.