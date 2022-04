Sherri Clemons

Sherri Clemons (Wheeler) passed away on January 11, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sherri on January 15th, 2022 from 1pm-3pm at the First Christian Church 605 Fourth Street NE Hampton, IA 50441.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sherri Clemons honor to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center or St. Jude Children's Foundation.