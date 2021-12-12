Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Dorow
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Shirley Ann (Groh) Dorow

September 14, 1931-December 7, 2021

Shirley Ann (Groh) Dorow, age 90, died at her home in Roseville, MN on December 7, 2021, after living with cancer for six years.

Shirley was born September 14, 1931 to Fred and Alberta Groh, grew up in Mason City, Iowa, graduated summa cum laude from Valparaiso University, and was consecrated as a Lutheran deaconess on July 5, 1953.

Shirley began her life-long ministry of service and education as Field Secretary for the Lutheran Deaconess Association from 1953 to 1956, then accompanied her husband Maynard, of Garner, Iowa, to South Korea in 1957 to establish Lutheran missionary work there. During her forty years in Korea, Shirley raised four children while leading social work efforts with orphanages, hospitals, and a center for single mothers. She authored countless newsletters and reports about the work of the Lutheran Church in Korea, taught English to college and seminary students, and served as an editor and food columnist at an English language newspaper. She established the junior kindergarten program at Seoul Foreign School, where she taught for ten years. Shirley did extensive research in the principles of nutrition and protein complementarity, and campaigned throughout her life for responsible global food resource stewardship. In retirement, Shirley continued to be an ardent advocate for the work of the church in Korea, passionately promoted earth care and food sharing, and served in many ways at her beloved Jehovah Lutheran Church in St. Paul.

Shirley is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Maynard; children John (Julie), Mary (Dan), Peter (Cerise), and Sara (Peter); four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A service of celebration will be held Thursday, December 16 at 2:00 PM, at Jehovah Lutheran Church, 1566 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN. Memorial gifts may be made to Bread for the World or Christian Friends of Korea.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Jehovah Lutheran Church
1566 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We walked together the alleys of NamDaeMoon public market and made a picture stamp time ago. I send her back to God gladly now to make a way time ahead. In good memory of her... May God be with you and your family!
Misook Ji from Korea
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family! I will always remember and never forget you and your family.
Mrs. Ji (SoonHi Park) from Korea
December 14, 2021
It was Sunday in the late '70s in Bangbaedong Lutheran Church in Seoul. Mrs.Dorow came to the Sunday service with a child. It was the main service, so it could be boring for the little one. For the first time, I overheard her kind and sweet whispering to the child with a soft and low voice. I never had experienced that kind of discipline. I gazed at her and the child with a surprising feeling for a while from her backside several behind seat. It still remains in my memory with a big impression of how a Christian should guide and lead people even a little child. She is in my heart as a wonderful example. So sorry for my awkward English.
Yeonhee Ji (late Wonsang Ji's 1st daughter)
Family
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results