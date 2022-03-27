Shirley Ann Harris

May 5, 1943-March 15, 2022

Shirley Ann Harris, age 78, was called to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15th, 2022, with her family by her bedside, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Shirley was born on May 5th, 1943 in Cherokee, IA to Clarence and Helen (Nelson) Alquist and was the eldest of three children. She graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee, IA in 1961 and attended the University of Northern Iowa (UNI). She later moved to Mason City, IA and attended Mason City Junior College and worked for State Farm Insurance. On September 29th, 1968 she married Larry Harris at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee, IA. Together they had three children and over their 53 years of marriage they lived in Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona and Missouri.

Shirley loved traveling and often joined Larry on his business trips. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was fond of gardening and playing cards and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

She is survived by her husband Larry Harris of Raymore, MO, son Chad Harris of Independence, MO, daughter Kelli Harris of Raymore, MO and daughter Betsy Murray (son-in-law John Murray and grandchildren Brett, Addison and Claire Murray) of Overland Park, KS as well as her brother, Larry Alquist, of Hampton, IA and sister, Connie (Jim) Mohn of Cherokee, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Jane Alquist.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2nd at 2pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church (310 Johnston Pkwy, Raymore, MO 64083) with a reception to follow. The family will greet friends at the church from 1pm until the time of service. Interment will follow at a later date

If you would like to make a donation in remembrance of Shirley, please consider donating to City Union Mission of Kansas City by visiting donation page - (cityunionmission.org) or by mailing your donation to: City Union Mission, ATTN: Bookkeeping, 1100 E. 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106.