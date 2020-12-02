Shirley Jean Frank

July 28, 1925 - November 29, 2020

MASON CITY - Shirley Jean (Fletcher) Frank, 95, of Mason City, left this earthly life to meet her husband, John, in Heaven, on November 29, 2020, surrounded by her family's endless love. They celebrate her life, and rejoice in their parent's reunion.

Due to the recommendations of health officials, concerning coronavirus, there will be no funeral services. Memorials may be directed to the "Shirley Jean Frank Memorial Fund" at First Citizen's Bank (2601 4th St. SW, Mason City). The family will continue with the spirit of giving, that was instilled in them by John and Shirley, by passing along your memorials to various efforts that were meaningful to Shirley. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Shirley Jean was born July 28, 1925, in Mason City, the daughter of Harold W. and Adeline (Geist) Fletcher. She attended Mason City Schools, married Johnny on Feb. 3, 1945, and to this union four children were born. Shirley stood firmly as the matriarch of this family and made sure to put her special touch on all occasions and every day life. Her hands were always busy… sewing, cooking, collecting, puzzling, serving, writing cards and letters, saving meaningful quotes and articles to share with her family, and in tending their home. Her children and grandchildren were always treated to perfectly decorated cards and gifts, as well as special visits on birthdays, and Christmas & Easter mornings, with her one-of-a-kind, memorable gestures. She also loved sharing adventures with them, on outings, playing many games, adding her wonderful hand to creative times, and making memories to last forever. Her great grandchildren brought her the most joy in her later years, and she loved their visits. They always felt how special they were to her. She brought childhood to life, for everyone. And that was her legacy.

Shirley enjoyed television time, watching old classics, musicals, westerns, and action films. She spent many weekdays enjoying daytime dramas, as well, and sports, on weekends. But, she really loved her gameshows. She was always 'sharp as a tack', which was apparent in her variety of daily puzzles, whether done by herself or with family.

Shirley was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Epiphany Parish. She had a strong faith, and enjoyed giving back to her community. Even late in life, she found purpose in helping her new friends while residing at the care center.

Shirley is survived by her children: Karen and John Hurd, Tom and Robee Frank, Kathy and Greg Keeling, and Kristie and Mike Stadtlander; grandchildren: Todd and Rachel Frank, Traci and Jammy Galligan, Shannon Hurd, Travis and Jessica Hurd, Bria and Ryan Hanig, Matt Stadtlander, and Erin Frank; great-grandchildren: Thomas Frank, Brian Frank, Nick Kelly, Jared Galligan, Cade Hanig, Nolan Hurd and Madelyn Hurd; and her brother, Harold Fletcher Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband: John Charles Frank, parents: Harold & Adeline Fletcher; sisters: Donna Conklin and Nancy Mohr; and brother-at-heart, Bobby Miller.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com