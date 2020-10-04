Menu
Shirley M. McIlhatton, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at First Covenant Church, 411 S. Ohio Ave., Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Shirley's family.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.