Stanley Leonard Nicholson
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

Stanley Leonard Nicholson

February 22, 1950-December 20, 2020

Stanley Leonard Nicholson, 70, of Plymouth, IA died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Stanley was born on February 22, 1950 in Mason City to Stanley and Genevieve (Fox) Nicholson. He attended school and graduated from Mason City High School. Stanley was united in marriage to Marcia Oatman on August 15, 1992 in Humboldt, IA and the couple resided on an acreage in Worth county. Throughout his life Stanley worked for Arnold Rowley in Mason City and Crystal Sugar in Mason City. His longest occupation was at Curries in Mason City for 46 years, where he was recently retired.

Stanley absolutely loved his red tractors. At one time he had 26 of them. He was also into motorcycles and cars. He also loved going to local county fairs and flea markets, where he was well known by the vendors.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marcia Nicholson; children, Laura Oatman and special friend Nate Rosendahl, Wayne (Missy) Oatman and Jeff Oatman; grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Daymon, Ruthann and Ryann; brothers, Steve and Rick Nicholson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Genevieve Nicholson; brothers, Kevin and Randy Nicholson, parents-in-law, Betty and Virgil Heidt and grandparents-in-law, August and Esther Kirchhoff.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff Siebels and myself were saddened beyond belief hearing of our "buddies", Jounior's passing! WOW what a fun, compassionate , HARD WORKING(working 45 years alone with all kinds of overtime and Saturdays at Curries Mfg. throughout his dedicated years of employment there.) Juniors was SO FUN to be around and Jeff, Juniors and myself shared one funny story and event after another. One could be having a difficult day and if we would had the pleasure of running into Jr. we would forget about a difficult day and his presence was like magic and the next minute we would all be laughing. Jeff just reminded me of the one time he wanted to buy something from him at a flea market but didn't carry quite enough money with him at the time which wasn't even very much. Jeff just said to take the item and not to worry about the extra as we were all good friends anyway. Jeff and I were at Rochester, MN. doing an antique show and Jr. and Marsha happened to come. Jr. handed Jeff some money and Jeff said , "What is this for?" Jr. Stated it was the rest of the money he had left to pay on the item from awhile back. Jr. stated he was getting tired of carrying that money around hoping to run into Jeff. Jeff tried to refuse it but old Jr. was insistent . WHAT A MAN, WHAT A FRIEND! Darn were gonna miss you! We will be speaking fondly of you and sharing ,"Jr. Moments" with one another and with our mutual friends!! You have definitely earned your place in heaven but it goes without saying you will definitely be missed!!!
Sonia Wendel
December 23, 2020
