Stanley Leonard Nicholson

February 22, 1950-December 20, 2020

Stanley Leonard Nicholson, 70, of Plymouth, IA died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Stanley was born on February 22, 1950 in Mason City to Stanley and Genevieve (Fox) Nicholson. He attended school and graduated from Mason City High School. Stanley was united in marriage to Marcia Oatman on August 15, 1992 in Humboldt, IA and the couple resided on an acreage in Worth county. Throughout his life Stanley worked for Arnold Rowley in Mason City and Crystal Sugar in Mason City. His longest occupation was at Curries in Mason City for 46 years, where he was recently retired.

Stanley absolutely loved his red tractors. At one time he had 26 of them. He was also into motorcycles and cars. He also loved going to local county fairs and flea markets, where he was well known by the vendors.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marcia Nicholson; children, Laura Oatman and special friend Nate Rosendahl, Wayne (Missy) Oatman and Jeff Oatman; grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Daymon, Ruthann and Ryann; brothers, Steve and Rick Nicholson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Genevieve Nicholson; brothers, Kevin and Randy Nicholson, parents-in-law, Betty and Virgil Heidt and grandparents-in-law, August and Esther Kirchhoff.

