Steven Anderson

November 2, 1957-November 7, 2020

Steven Anderson, 63, of Marshalltown and formerly of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Iowa Veteran's home.

At this time cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time.

Steven Michael Anderson was born November 2, 1957 to parents Kenneth and Marilyn (Frelund) Anderson in Mason City, Iowa. Steven attended school in the town he grew up in and graduated as the part of the Class of 1976.

Following high school, Steven enlisted in the United States Army where he served for over 10 years. He worked as an auto body mechanic for years as he raised his two children Tonja and Brandon. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing, watching the NASCAR races and Minnesota Vikings football.

Left to remember and cherish his memory are his children, Tonja Anderson and Brandon Anderson; his grandchildren Zachary, Jeffrey, Bradley, Gannon and Paisley and great grandson Nicholas ; his siblings, Sandi Roggeman (Greg), Kenny Anderson Jr (Karen). and Dean Anderson (Sherry); his step-siblings Steve, Patti, and Kurt; his father, Kenneth Anderson Sr (Ruth).; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, each had a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Anderson; his sister Kendra Anderson; step brother Rick, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.