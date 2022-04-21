Steven Morris Lippstock

August 1, 1968-February 9, 2022

ROCKWELL-Steven Morris Lippstock, 53, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home in Rockwell, IA after a long struggle with heart disease.

Steven was born August 1, 1968, in Mason City, IA, the son of Edward and Karen Lippstock. He spent his early years growing up in Northwood, IA. Steven graduated from Mason City High School and lived in Mason City for some years prior to moving to Rockwell.

Steven was passionate about emulating his late father Eddie's good nature. He was always ready to help someone out. He enjoyed cars, fishing, camping and following his favorite sports team, the Green Bay Packers. Above all, his greatest passion was his love for his family.

Survivors include his fiancée, Ann Swenson of Rockwell & her son Conner, his daughter KaLynn Johnson of Kiester, MN, his sons Tyler Lippstock of Mason City IA and William Lippstock of Kasson, MN, his grandchildren Ana Hinostroza and Satiago Hinostroza of Kiester, MN, his Mother Karen Lippstock of Northwood, IA, and sisters Sandy Lippstock of Mason City, IA and Susan Dike of Seattle, WA.

A celebration of life will be held this summer and Steven will be laid to rest at the Northwood Sunset Rest Cemetery. His sweet nature and sparkling blue eyes will be greatly missed.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com