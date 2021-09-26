Menu
Susan "Sue" Marth
Charles City, IA

Susan "Sue" Marth

ROCKFORD-Susan "Sue" Marth, 75, of Rockford, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service for Sue Marth will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home
1205 South Main Street, Charles City, IA
Sep
30
Service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
805 E Main Ave, Rockford, IA
