Susan M. Mega
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Colonial Chapel
1008 First Avenue South
Northwood, IA

Susan M. Mega

November 27, 1942-March 15, 2021

NORTHWOOD - Susan M. Mega, 78 of Northwood, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Waterloo after a tragic car accident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 North Broadway, Manly, IA 50456 with Father Neil Manternach, celebrant. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery beside her husband, Robert.

A livestream of the services can be found here

www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. The Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Susan Margaret Stringer was born November 27, 1942 in Brooklyn New York, the daughter of George and Clare (McMenamin) Stringer. She attended Northport High School in New York, graduating in 1960. Sue found her calling soon after at Caledonia Hospital, where she became an LPN and began her career caring for others. On July 11, 1964, she married Robert Mega at the St. Philip Neri in Northport, N.Y., and to this union two children were born, Keith Robert and Kristine Marie.

The family soon made their home in Iowa where Sue worked for Mercy Medical Center, Lutheran Retirement Home and later at the Northwood-Kensett Schools for many years.

Sue was a longtime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. She was very active in Rosary Society, acting as a past president, a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and was a part of St. Anne's and Our Lady of Victory Guild.

In 2007 she and Bob traveled to Italy with Father McAndrew to see the Pope; a lifelong dream fulfilled for both.

Most of all, Sue loved her family, especially her girls, and her beloved four legged companion, Deacon II.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Keith (Lynn) Mega of Minot, N.D., and Kristine (John) Rasmussen of Marshalltown; two grandchildren, Kathryn (Sean LeCavalier) Mega and Brianna (Kyle Groen) Rasmussen; great-granddaughters, Kaylin and Skylar; siblings, Hugh (Marta) Stringer of Massachusetts, Jean (James) Berry of Massachusetts, and Bernard (Connie) Stringer of New York; many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Greeting her in Heaven is her husband, Robert; parents, George and Clare; and her siblings, George and William Stringer.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Conner Colonial Chapel
1008 First Avenue South, Northwood, IA
Mar
18
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Conner Colonial Chapel
1008 First Avenue South, Northwood, IA
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
410 North Broadway, Manly, IA
9 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Sue had a heart of gold for everyone. She held a special place in the hearts of many. I was in Florida at the time so missed seeing you. May you find peace in the days to come.
Pat Nelson
March 24, 2021
Keith and Kris, In my heart, I am with Susan, you two for all your lives, me, except one year, for 1941, the year before she was born. She is a brave and caring presence for us all.
Hugh Stringer
March 18, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Sue´s family.
Bruce and Susan (Smith) Stone
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed Sue several years as we worked together but differerent shifts in LRH long ago. I also am away, in AZ so won't see you folks but will be thinking of you.
Betty Chapin
March 17, 2021
Keep her forever in your hearts. Deepest sympathy
Linda Johnson
March 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss . She will truly be missed. I enjoyed working with her at LRH and having her as a friend. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Rhonda Tufte
March 17, 2021
i will miss our visits
mary m montgomery
March 17, 2021
my heart is so broken sending my prayers and sympathy to you all
mary m montgomery
March 17, 2021
Dear family of Sue, We are so very sorry for your loss. Your mom was the best. Always enjoyed our visits with her. Fun lady. She will be missed by so many, but so nice to know she is in heaven with our Lord and with Bob. We won´t be able to come to her funeral as we are in Florida but our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless.
Darrell and Renee Hartman
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results