Susan M. Mega

November 27, 1942-March 15, 2021

NORTHWOOD - Susan M. Mega, 78 of Northwood, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Waterloo after a tragic car accident.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 North Broadway, Manly, IA 50456 with Father Neil Manternach, celebrant. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery beside her husband, Robert.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. The Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Susan Margaret Stringer was born November 27, 1942 in Brooklyn New York, the daughter of George and Clare (McMenamin) Stringer. She attended Northport High School in New York, graduating in 1960. Sue found her calling soon after at Caledonia Hospital, where she became an LPN and began her career caring for others. On July 11, 1964, she married Robert Mega at the St. Philip Neri in Northport, N.Y., and to this union two children were born, Keith Robert and Kristine Marie.

The family soon made their home in Iowa where Sue worked for Mercy Medical Center, Lutheran Retirement Home and later at the Northwood-Kensett Schools for many years.

Sue was a longtime member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly. She was very active in Rosary Society, acting as a past president, a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and was a part of St. Anne's and Our Lady of Victory Guild.

In 2007 she and Bob traveled to Italy with Father McAndrew to see the Pope; a lifelong dream fulfilled for both.

Most of all, Sue loved her family, especially her girls, and her beloved four legged companion, Deacon II.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Keith (Lynn) Mega of Minot, N.D., and Kristine (John) Rasmussen of Marshalltown; two grandchildren, Kathryn (Sean LeCavalier) Mega and Brianna (Kyle Groen) Rasmussen; great-granddaughters, Kaylin and Skylar; siblings, Hugh (Marta) Stringer of Massachusetts, Jean (James) Berry of Massachusetts, and Bernard (Connie) Stringer of New York; many nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Greeting her in Heaven is her husband, Robert; parents, George and Clare; and her siblings, George and William Stringer.

