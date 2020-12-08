Menu
Susan D. Pals
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA

Susan D. Pals

Susan Dianne (Jurgenson) Pals, 76, of Clear Lake, Iowa, formerly of Meservey, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton, with an opportunity to join Sue's funeral service virtually via "Zoom". The direct Zoom link and information will be available soon.

Those in attendance at both the visitation and service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

A private family burial will take place in the Meservey Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Sue's family.

Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home
Hampton, IA
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home
Hampton, IA
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. She was a remarkable person. Sending prayers to Tom and Sarah.
Marcy Hyde
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her death! Her dad was my Dr in Meservey and always loved seeing her at the eye clinic! What a special gal she was! My sympathy to the family and also my prayers!
Donna Michaelson
December 8, 2020
I am so shocked and saddened to learn that Sue passed away! I had no idea she had been ill! I met Sue when she worked at North Iowa Eye Clinic many years ago when I was a frequent patient there! She was so sweet and kind to me and we became friends! She would always hug me when she saw me! She was a wonderful lady and I will truly miss her! Please accept my deepest sympathy! I will keep all of her family in my prayers!
Linda Angell
December 8, 2020
