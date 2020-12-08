Susan D. Pals

Susan Dianne (Jurgenson) Pals, 76, of Clear Lake, Iowa, formerly of Meservey, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton, with an opportunity to join Sue's funeral service virtually via "Zoom". The direct Zoom link and information will be available soon.

Those in attendance at both the visitation and service will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

A private family burial will take place in the Meservey Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Sue's family.

