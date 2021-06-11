Terry Carl Geistler

May 28, 1964-December 1, 2020

OSAGE-Terry Carl Geistler age 56 of Osage died Monday, December 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital, Mason City, due to Covid-19. Burial service will be held June 19th at 10:00am at Rock Creek Lutheran Church cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at the house at 815 Chestnut Street, Osage.

Terry Carl Geistler was born on May 28, 1964 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Mary Geistler (Mason City) and Carl Geistler (Farmington, MI). Terry attended Northwood-Kensett School until his senior year where he moved and graduated from Farmington High School m Farmington, MI. While in high school, Terry played football, basketball, and track. On June 5, 2010, Terry was united in marriage to Pamela Johnson in an outdoor ceremony in Osage where he also gained a son, Matt Maschmann.

Terry's first occupation was installing cable throughout the United States. He later moved back to the Northwood area and worked at various manufacturing companies throughout North Iowa as an experienced welder and mechanic. Terry was currently working as the maintenance supervisor at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage at the time of his death.

Terry volunteered at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, mentored youth who were overcoming very personal challenges and in his spare time helped residents at Faith Lutheran Home with taking them on motorcycle rides, taking them to family events, fishing, or just spending time with them. Terry's kind hearted, helpful, friendly personality led him to help everyone.

Terry's hobbies included fishing, camping, playing cribbage, riding motorcycle, tinkering on small engines, spending time with family and friends, and attending his niece and nephew's activities.

Terry is survived by his wife, Pamela of Osage, Matt Maschmann of New Hampton, his mother, Mary Geistler of Mason City, his brother's Perry (Jennifer) Geistler of Manchester, MO, James (Deann) Geistler of Norwalk, his sister Carla (Randall) Faught of Mason City, and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his father, both grandparents, and several uncles.