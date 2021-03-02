Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry I. Thompson
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Terry I. Thompson

FOREST CITY-Terry I. Thompson, 99, of Forest City died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Manly Care and Rehabilitation Center in Manly, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for those that do not want to attend.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund or the donor's charity of choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685



Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
636 North Best St., Forest City, IA
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
636 North Best St., Forest City, IA
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schott Funeral Home - Forest City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.