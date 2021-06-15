Menu
Thomas Dean Bowen
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Thomas Dean Bowen

FOREST CITY-Thomas Dean Bowen, 91 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2021 at his home surrounded with his wife and children.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Salvation Army or the Forest City United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Inurnment
Memorial Park Cemetery
Mason City, IA
Jun
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forest City United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Worked for Tom at Bowen's Food Center for 26 Years and I must say was a great Man to work for and With as Meat Manager. I felt Tom always trusted My Department Decisions and don't remember ever his doubts. Good business Man and always on top of business. Tom liked serving His community and was always good to His employees in many ways. Things like buying Chicken Lunch Tickets for Forest City Days and Church Meals. Sorry for Family and Friends Lose and Pray my Friend can rest in the Peace and Quiet of Eternal life in Heaven. Great Person Tom Bowen . Bob
Robert S Engebretson Sr. ( Bob and Sarah
June 18, 2021
