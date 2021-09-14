Menu
Thomas A. Dutcher
Mason City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Thomas A. Dutcher

MASON CITY-Thomas A. Dutcher, 82, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Red Oak, Iowa.

A graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. A gathering will be held in Mason City following the graveside service at a place to be determined by the family.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery - Mason City
Hwy 122 West, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in Peace Tommy. Arlon Sibert "Class of '56" Las Vegas, Nevada
Arlon Sibert
September 14, 2021
