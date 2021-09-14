Thomas A. Dutcher

MASON CITY-Thomas A. Dutcher, 82, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Red Oak, Iowa.

A graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with Rev. Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. A gathering will be held in Mason City following the graveside service at a place to be determined by the family.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com