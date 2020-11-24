Thomas J. McEniry

January 17, 1933-November 20, 2020

Mason City-Thomas John McEniry, 87, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.

Family will have a private graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Thomas was born January 17, 1933, the son of Morris "William" and Dorothy (Bartell) McEniry of Moline, IL. He was a graduate of Moline High School and after graduation enlisted in the Air Force to serve in Korea. Thomas was a partner at River City Floor Covering until his retirement.

Sports played a big part in Tom's life. He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Greenbay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Tom was an official for football, basketball, baseball and softball for High Schools and Junior Colleges. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Those left to cherish memories of Thomas are his children, Mike (Pam) McEniry, Steve McEniry, and Linda (Craig) Humburg; grandchildren, Rachel (Scott) Birkedal, Kelsey McEniry, Derek Humburg and Luke (Kasandra) Humburg; and six great grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth McEniry; his parents; and brother, Bob McEniry.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com